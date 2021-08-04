Millennium Management LLC Sells 311,886 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 311,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of LKQ worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in LKQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 151,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,663,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,207 shares during the period. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. raised its stake in LKQ by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,282,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,301,000 after acquiring an additional 247,716 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in LKQ by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 401,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.90.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

