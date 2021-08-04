Millennium Management LLC Sells 43,776 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,795.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

BE opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

