Millennium Management LLC Takes $7.07 Million Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 659,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,649,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,441,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,710,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,243,000.

LMACU opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.25.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

