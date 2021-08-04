Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Up 5% Following Earnings Beat

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $58.65 and last traded at $57.86. 4,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 505,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.12.

The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $324,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock worth $11,869,007. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mimecast by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Mimecast by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mimecast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53.

About Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

