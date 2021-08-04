Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

