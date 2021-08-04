Minot Wealth Management LLC Invests $288,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.