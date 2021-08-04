Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,879 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 35,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after buying an additional 415,032 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

PSX stock opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.