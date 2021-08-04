Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,879 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 35,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after buying an additional 415,032 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.