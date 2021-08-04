Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

