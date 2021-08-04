Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $412,300,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 998.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,648,000 after buying an additional 190,164 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,800 shares of company stock valued at $27,868,695. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $701.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $616.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.83 and a 1 year high of $713.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

