MintMe.com Coin Trading 1% Lower This Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $438,327.54 and approximately $306.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,364.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,702.45 or 0.06865221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.44 or 0.01375451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.79 or 0.00357668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00129911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.29 or 0.00630737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.00353551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.65 or 0.00296325 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

