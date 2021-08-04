Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Reaches $24.29 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $24.29 or 0.00060826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and approximately $28,849.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00142872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,910.53 or 0.99957152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.05 or 0.00851666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,300,071 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

