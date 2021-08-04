MKM Partners Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $80.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RVLV. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of RVLV opened at $73.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock worth $105,868,967. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2,756.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 496,665 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

