MMOCoin (MMO) Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $407,217.52 and approximately $941.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.