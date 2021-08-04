Mobius Market Capitalization Tops $9.70 Million (MOBI)

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Mobius coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Mobius has a total market cap of $9.70 million and $128,460.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mobius has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mobius

Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 536,913,014 coins. The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network . Mobius’ official website is mobius.network . The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobius (MOBI) is a protocol token whose blockchain runs simple protocols which introduce new standards for cross-blockchain login, payment, governance, and oracles such as the novel Universal Proof of Stake Oracle. “

Buying and Selling Mobius

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mobius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mobius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

