Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $362.70

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $362.70 and last traded at $361.75, with a volume of 1595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $2,996,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,191,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,396,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,716 shares of company stock valued at $73,727,436 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,709,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,164,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

