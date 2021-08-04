Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:MOD opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.77. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. Equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. HCSF Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $7,385,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 432,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 131.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 392,705 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $5,007,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 819.8% during the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 267,385 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.