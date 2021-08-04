ModivCare (MODV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect ModivCare to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ModivCare to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MODV opened at $176.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $184.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

