Monolith (TKN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $439.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges. Monolith has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and $439.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.00905092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00044050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00095330 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.