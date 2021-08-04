Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) CEO Michael T. Broderick Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,030,000 after acquiring an additional 224,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Monro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,555,000 after acquiring an additional 104,668 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monro by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Monro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 573,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

