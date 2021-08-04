Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Up 5.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $61.08 and last traded at $60.87. 7,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 152,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.56.

Specifically, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Monro alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.39. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.