Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.55.

Shares of MCO traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,810. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $384.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,302 shares of company stock worth $2,432,497. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

