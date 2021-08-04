Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:MOG.B opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Moog has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.92.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $707.35 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Moog from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.