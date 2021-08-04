Mooncoin (MOON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00361897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000662 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.