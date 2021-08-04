Morgan Stanley Buys 3,152,503 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 587.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.13% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $41,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

