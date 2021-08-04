Morgan Stanley Buys 9,658 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 436,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $40,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $111.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.