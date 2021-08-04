Morgan Stanley Has $37.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 131.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $37,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $144.18 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.03 and a 1-year high of $159.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.39.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

