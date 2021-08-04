Morgan Stanley Has $38.99 Million Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Visteon were worth $38,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $113.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 2.01. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

