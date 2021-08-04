Morgan Stanley Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $143.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.59.

Shares of MAR traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.50. 169,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,833. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.41 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 175,814 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

