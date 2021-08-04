Morgan Stanley Raises TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $33.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $6,329,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $54,357,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

