Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of MPLX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 160,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08. Mplx has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

