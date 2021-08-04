Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Short Interest Update

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 4,980,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 678,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.
In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COOP. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
