MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Holdings Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,713,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $161.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.63. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.42 and a 52 week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

