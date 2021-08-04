Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 283 ($3.70). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 283 ($3.70), with a volume of 28 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 309.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38.

Mulberry Group Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

