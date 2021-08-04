Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Stock Price Up 1%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 394,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 177,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

