Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 571,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $705,897.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $82,782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $14,461,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,850,000 after purchasing an additional 727,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,921 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYGN opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

