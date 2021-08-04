Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Down 6.3%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.68 and last traded at $82.02. Approximately 854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 149,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.50.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $752.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.62.
About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.