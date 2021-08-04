Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.55

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.