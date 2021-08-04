NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 61.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSTG opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,108 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

