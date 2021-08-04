National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on L. Desjardins upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.56.

L opened at C$86.09 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$86.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$77.60.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.