National Bank Financial Increases Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$228.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGJTF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.88.

Cargojet stock traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.00. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.82. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

