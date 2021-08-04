National Bank Financial Weighs in on iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iA Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.19.

TSE IAG opened at C$69.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$44.54 and a 1-year high of C$72.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

