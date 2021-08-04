National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report sales of $175.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.41 million and the highest is $178.96 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $157.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $704.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $676.73 million to $716.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $735.81 million, with estimates ranging from $710.93 million to $758.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,385. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

