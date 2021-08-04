Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,779,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,155 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 144,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 531,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $138.83 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

