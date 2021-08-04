NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 target price on shares of NatWest Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 290,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NatWest Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,176,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

