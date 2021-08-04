NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 target price on shares of NatWest Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.52.
Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.49.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
