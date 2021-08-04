NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price objective on shares of NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.52.
NYSE:NWG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 1,033,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,368. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.01.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
