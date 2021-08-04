NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price objective on shares of NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

NYSE:NWG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 1,033,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,368. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 123,660 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 339,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

