NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 target price on NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in NatWest Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in NatWest Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 339,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NatWest Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

