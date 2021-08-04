NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 target price on NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.
Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
