Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,241,300. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Nelnet by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nelnet by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 34.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.85. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,159. Nelnet has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

