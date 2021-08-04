Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €72.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.50 ($80.59).

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €74.24 ($87.34) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €65.54. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12 month high of €75.58 ($88.92). The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

