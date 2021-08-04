Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 994 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,663,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,231 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $510.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,842. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.93. The stock has a market cap of $226.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

