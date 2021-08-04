NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $22.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:NTST traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.04. 4,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,189. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -2,607.00. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 123.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

